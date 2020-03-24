Indianapolis offers discounted childcare to first responders amid pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- Indianapolis first responders are getting help from the City when it comes to childcare.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, along with the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis, Indianapolis Public Schools, AYS - At Your School, Early Learning Indiana, and the United Way of Central Indiana, announced the launch of the new program Tuesday.

Starting on March 25, childcare for 100 children, ages 5 to 12, will be made available for families of those in the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) and Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD), as well as public safety communication at a discounted rate.

The YMCA and AYS will spearhead the program using multiple locations in Marion County. For first responders with children under the age of 5, Early Learning Indiana will step in to help with more than 200 spots at facilities available in Marion County.

“The men and women of our public safety agencies are on the front lines of our community’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak, working long hours and prioritizing resident needs,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “Indianapolis is committed to stepping forward and helping to provide much-needed support to these individuals and their family during this unprecedented time.”

The City will provide public safety personnel with a code which can be used when signing up children for the program, discounting childcare costs by 50%. Employees should have their public safety ID number ready when signing up.

City employees will be getting more information from their departmental leadership.

To keep in line with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), children will be kept in separate groups of 10 or less to minimize the risk of everyone involved.

Each child will also participate in a health screening and temperature check as part of the drop-off protocol.

The YMCA and AYS were both recipients of grant money recently delivered to community organizations in central Indiana.