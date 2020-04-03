Indianapolis pastor discusses importance of faith during pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- People are talking about how essential our faith community is, especially during times like this, and more people are reconnecting with their faith right now.

Mark Vroegop, lead paster at College Park Church in Indianapolis, joined the FOX59's coronavirus special to answer questions and talk with Fanchon Stinger about the importance of faith during times like this, how faith helps families deal with fear and anxiety and how the Indiana community is meeting so many needs during this time.

For more information on how College Park Church is supporting families and for more encouragement and help at home visit www.yourchurch.com.