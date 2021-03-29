Indianapolis rental assistance program to reopen on April 5 with $30 million in funding available

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis’ Rental Assistance Program will reopen on April 5.

The announcement comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended the federal eviction moratorium through the end of June.

Renters are encouraged to submit their information on the waitlist on this website. People on the waitlist will have the first opportunities to apply.

Those eligible may receive up to three months of assistance—including a combination of back rent dating back to April 1, 2020, or future rent.

The city said the program has distributed more than $33 million to nearly 15,499 households so far. Another $30 million will become available on April 5; the funds come from the second COVID-19 relief package passed in December 2020 and an appropriation by the city in January 2021.

The U.S. Department of Treasury has defined eligible recipients as renter households in which one or more individuals meets the following criteria:

qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19; demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability; and has a household income at or below 80 percent of the area median.

The city expects to get additional rental assistance money from the American Rescue Plan, although estimates about the amount of money or when it would be available have not been determined.