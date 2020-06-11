Indianapolis Zoo’s reopening plan includes timed tickets, limited capacity

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Zoo has a plan for reopening.

Zoo officials said they’re ready pending approval by the city and state.

Guests and members must buy a timed ticket in advance at IndianapolisZoo.com. The system isn’t available yet but will be activated once the zoo has a specific reopening date.

The zoo will implement additional measures for the safety of guests and employees. The staff will wear masks while visitors are strongly encouraged to do so. Staff and volunteers will have their temperatures checked daily.

Guests are urged to take their temperature and perform health checks on their entire party before arriving. Anyone with cold- or flu-like symptoms or a fever above 100.4 should stay home.

All transactions will be cashless. Visitors will wait in their cars until it’s time to go into the zoo.

Once inside, visitors will find additional hand sanitizer stations. Indoor exhibits will have one-way traffic with monitored limits on how many people can be inside at the same time. Guests are expected to observe social distancing and stay six feet away from others.

The zoo will be sanitized and disinfected daily, with a specially trained crew focused on frequent cleaning of restrooms, trash cans, picnic tables and handrails.

Water fountains will be turned off; guests will need to bring their own water. The indoor café will remain closed, but visitors can order off a limited menu from takeout windows.

Rides, playgrounds and overnight experiences will be closed during the initial stages of reopening. Camps will resume on June 15. You can find more information at the zoo’s website.