Indiana’s COVID-19 death toll passes 1,400; nearly 25,000 confirmed cases so far

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported 511 new positive coronavirus cases, bringing the state’s total to 24,627.

ISDH also announced an additional 32 confirmed deaths from COVID-19. That puts Indiana’s total at 1,411.

The department noted that deaths are reported based on when data is received and could reflect a period of multiple days.

Marion County reported its totals as 7,510 cases and 423 deaths – the most in the state.

The new numbers show 146,688 people have been tested statewide with a rate of 16.8%. The state has yet to provide information on recoveries.