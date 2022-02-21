INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped below 1,100 for the first time since August, according to new data from the state health department.

In its latest update, the Indiana Department of Health reported 1,093 people hospitalized statewide along with 468 new cases.

The agency’s dashboard puts the 7-day all-test positivity rate at 9.7% with a rate of 17.9% positive for unique individuals.

Dashboard data represents cases and deaths that occurred over a range of dates but were reported to the state in the last 24 hours, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

The omicron variant was found in 99.2% of samples tested statewide, with delta found in 0.8% of samples.

The agency said 3,313 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated. To date, 3,753,223 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 3,678,097 individuals are fully vaccinated. The state has administered more than 1.7 million booster doses.

Image via the Indiana Department of Health

Indiana’s COVID-19 transmission map from Feb. 9 (left) and Feb. 16 (right)

How the state’s map has changed from Oct. 7, 2020, through Feb. 16, 2022

The County Metric map shows 52 Indiana counties in Red, with 36 in Orange, 4 in Yellow and zero in the Blue category.

The map is updated each Wednesday. The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 1,093 total COVID-19 patients: 927 confirmed and 166 under investigation. IDOH reported a record 3,519 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Jan. 13. Before the omicron surge, the previous highwater mark was 3,460 patients in late November 2020.

The department said 23.2% of ICU beds and 79.5% of ventilators are available across the state.

Indiana has reported 1,676,797 total positive cases and 21,704 deaths since the start of the pandemic. There are also 871 probable COVID-19 deaths in which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause of death but no positive test was documented.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.