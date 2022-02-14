INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 1,683 hospitalizations and 900 new COVID-19 cases in its latest update.

The agency’s dashboard puts the 7-day all-test positivity rate at 15.8% with a rate of 27.2% positive for unique individuals.

Dashboard data represents cases and deaths that occurred over a range of dates but were reported to the state in the last 24 hours, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

The omicron variant was found in 97.2% of samples tested statewide, with delta found in 1.4% of samples.

How the state’s COVID transmission map has changed from October 7, 2020, through Feb. , 2022

The County Metric map shows 88 Indiana counties in Red, with four in Orange and zero in the Yellow or Blue categories. The entire state had been red since Jan. 19.

The map is updated each Wednesday. The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

Indiana has reported 1,668,404 total positive cases and 21,335 deaths since the start of the pandemic. There are also 851 probable COVID-19 deaths in which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause of death but no positive test was documented.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are seeing a steep decline. The latest hospitalization numbers show 1,683 total COVID-19 patients: 1,458 confirmed and 225 under investigation. IDOH reported a record 3,519 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Jan. 13. Before the omicron surge, the previous highwater mark was 3,460 patients in late November 2020.

The department said 19.8% of ICU beds and 77.6% of ventilators are available across the state.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.