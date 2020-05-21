Indiana’s eviction pause extended until July 1; organization calls for rent assistance program

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana organization says the clock is ticking for the state to provide an emergency rental assistance program after Governor Eric Holcomb signed an executive order extending the pause on evictions, foreclosures and utility shutoffs until July 1.

Governor Holcomb signed the executive order Thursday.

An exception to the order allows landlords to file for “emergency evictions” starting Friday. Emergency evictions “permit evictions where there is specific immediate and serious injury, loss or damage to the property.”

Evictions for lack of payment remain on pause until July 1.

Prosperity Indiana, an organization that works to strengthen Hoosier communities, released the following statement regarding a potential emergency rental assistance program:

The state and many of its cities has begun to receive millions of dollars in funds from the CARES Act that can be used for housing security, including emergency rental assistance and homelessness prevention,” wrote Prosperity Indiana in a statement. Earlier this month, Prosperity Indiana and partners from the Hoosier Housing Needs Coalition offered recommendations for a coordinated Indiana COVID-19 housing security plan that includes urging the state to appoint a Housing Stability Lead to ensure that resources are distributed equitably to Indiana’s hardest hit populations and communities. Prosperity Indiana