Indiana’s mental health helpline sees recent increase in calls, officials say

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s National Suicide Prevention Week, and it comes at a time many Americans are struggling with their mental health due to the pandemic.

We’re also two days away from the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, a triggering event for many people.

“The changes that have taken place over the past year and a half have been unprecedented,” said Kimble Richardson, licensed mental health counselor with Community Health Network.

Indiana officials say the state’s Be Well Crisis Helpline, which offers counseling 24/7 and can be reached by dialing 211, has taken more than 20,000 calls since it was launched in July 2020. And there’s been a spike in recent months, according to Kelsi Linville of the Indiana Division of Mental Health and Addiction.

“Whether that has to do with back to school or an increase in cases or people going back to work, there is still a lot of stress that people are feeling,” she said.

Linville encourages people to use the Be Well Indiana website, which was set up earlier in the pandemic to connect Hoosiers with resources.

“We want people to know it’s OK if you’re not OK,” she said.

For mental health services offered by Community Health Network, click here.

You can reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255).