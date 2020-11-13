Indiana’s northwest counties experience high COVID spread, hospitalizations

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is officially in the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it shows in the numbers as we are experiencing record highs across the board.

While cases and hospitalizations remain at an all-time high, we wanted to see how hospitals are coping and what restrictions are in place in our northwestern counties.

On the statewide map, Madison County is orange, which means a moderate to high spread. They have a positivity rate of 9.6%.

“Our cases have been between 60 and 100 for the past two to three weeks, which is a whole lot higher than what I’m comfortable with,” said Madison County Health Department Administrator Stephenie Grimes.

In the spring, Grimes says they were alarmed when there were 30 cases a day and businesses shutdown. Now that threshold is higher and more concerning.

“The idea in the beginning was to flatten the curve, which we were successful with that. Now we’re at a point where we just need to continue to keep our hospitalizations down, keep our emergency resources available,” said Grimes.

Resources are still available when it comes to ICU beds and ventilators, and there’s weekly communication in place if these resources reach capacity.

As we head north, Delaware County is also orange on the statewide map with a positivity rate of 8.6%.

“The number of COVID patients that have needed intensive care treatment and number of patients on ventilators has increased slightly,” said IU Health East Central Region President Dr. Jeff Bird, M.D.

There are 36 critical care beds available at IU Ball Memorial. Despite hitting their max on some days, they have not had to cancel or delay elective procedures. But they are working with the local health department to expand resources.

“We’ve got a coordinated effort on how we’re utilizing our resources, protecting our healthcare team and getting the message out to our community,” said Dr. Bird.

Howard County is orange as well with a positivity rate of 7.7%.

Howard, along with Delaware and Madison counties, plans to follow the state guidelines in place by Governor Eric Holcomb unless things get worse.

“Please, practice those basic prevention messages. Please don’t make us have to implement any more restrictions than what we already have,” said Grimes.

The Madison County Health Department says they will have drive-thru clinics next week to provide more testing at the following locations:

Nov 17, 9-11 a.m., and 1-3 p.m., at Hoosier Park Anderson, 4500 Dan Patch Circle, Anderson

Nov 19, 1-3 p.m., Beulah Park 503 S Park Ave, Alexandria

Nov 19, 6-8 p.m., at Calloway Park, 902 Calloway Park Dr, Elwood

Dec 19, 9-11 a.m., Hoosier Park 4500 Dan Patch Circle, Anderson

Dec 19, 1-3 p.m., at Beulah Park 503 S Park Ave, Alexandria