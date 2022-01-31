Indiana’s positivity rate, hospitalizations show declines in health department’s latest update

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 2,694 people hospitalized with COVID-19 along with 3,947 new positive cases in its latest update.

There are some promising signs that the omicron wave is letting up. Hospitalizations are dropping sharply while the positivity rate is finally on the decline.

The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 29.6% with a rate of 44.8% positive for unique individuals.

The omicron variant is dominant in Indiana, according to state data, accounting for 87.8% of samples tested. Delta, which had previously been the dominant strain in the state, was found in 12% of samples tested.

Dashboard data represents cases and deaths that occurred over a range of dates but were reported to the state in the last 24 hours, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

The agency said 6,170 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated. To date, 3,734,020 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 3,643,508 individuals are fully vaccinated. The state has administered more than 1.6 million booster doses.

The county metric map for January 26, 2022

Tracking the state’s county transmission map from Oct. 7, 2021, through Jan. 26, 2022

The County Metric map shows all 92 Indiana counties in Red, with zero in the Orange, Yellow or Blue categories.

The map is updated each Wednesday. The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

Since the start of the pandemic, the state has reported 1,623,439 total positive cases and 20,556 confirmed COVID-19 deaths. There are also 800 probable COVID-19 deaths in which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause of death but no positive test was documented.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 2,694 total COVID-19 patients: 2,406 confirmed and 288 under investigation. IDOH reported a record 3,519 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Jan. 13. Before the omicron surge, the previous highwater mark was 3,460 patients in late November 2020.

The department said 14.6% of ICU beds and 69.6% of ventilators are available across the state.

