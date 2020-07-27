Indiana’s statewide mask requirement now in effect for Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana’s statewide mask mandate is now in effect.

The mask requirement comes as COVID-19 cases rise across the Hoosier State. The order from Gov. Eric Holcomb requires everyone 8 and up to wear a mask or face covering in indoor public spaces, while using public transportation and outdoors in situations in which social distancing isn’t possible.

There are several exceptions.

Children between the ages of 2 and 7 are not required to wear masks, even though the state recommendations that they do so. Hoosiers also don’t have to have masks if they have a medical condition, are working out or are eating or drinking. In addition, if you have a private workspace where social distancing can be maintained, you don’t have to wear a mask.

Healthcare professionals say wearing masks reduces the risk of infection and can reduce the chances of spreading the virus by up to 80%. Holcomb’s decision to require masks in Indiana comes as COVID-19 cases trend upwards, especially in the last few weeks and days.

During his coronavirus briefing last week, Holcomb said the state’s numbers were heading in the wrong direction. He signed the executive order on Friday.

“This is time sensitive now,” Holcomb said during his briefing. “It’s that time of the year, after all, when schools are going back. This might be one of the most important reasons, when you really stop and think about it, for all of us to wear face coverings.”

The governor first said that those who violate the order would face a Class B misdemeanor. However, several police departments and sheriffs said they would not enforce the mask mandate.

When the governor released his executive order Friday, criminal penalties were dropped. Instead, the order leaves it up to health departments to enforce the measure through education.

Indiana’s mask requirement is set to remain in effect through Aug. 26. However, Holcomb can extend it.