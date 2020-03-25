Indy Parks and Rec says employee tested positive for COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Indianapolis Parks and Recreation announced Tuesday that one of their employees has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee who tested positive is based at Washington Park, according to Indy Parks Chief Communication Officer Ronnetta Spalding.

Spalding says The City of Indianapolis is working closely with the Marion County Public Health Department to notify any Indy Parks employees or other individuals who may have had close contact with the employee who tested positive.

Indy Parks and Rec says there is no known risk for residents that recently visited the park, based on MCPHD feedback and the CDC’s guidance on close contact.