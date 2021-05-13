IndyGo offers up free shuttle to vaccination clinic for far east siders

INDIANAPOLIS — When it comes to getting the COVID-19 vaccine, some people are faced with the challenge of getting there.

That’s why Hoosiers on Indy’s far east side are able to get free public transportation to a special clinic in the area.

IndyGo has partnered with the Indiana State Health Department to hold a vaccination clinic in their new future headquarters on E. 33rd Street.

City-county councillor for that area, La Keisha Jackson, says there is also a push to educate more people about the vaccine and potential effects to encourage more to get it.

She says people have probably heard about the vaccine, but it’s important for them to actually get information so they can make a well-informed decision to get it instead of feeling like it’s being forced on them.

The clinic has the capacity to provide vaccines for hundreds of people a day. The bus route gives direct access to those in the far east side who rely on public transportation and may not be able to get there otherwise.

“You think of a person, a senior, someone disabled, a person who has to choose between getting groceries, spending their money between groceries, going to the doctor or going to work, to going to take that money to get a vaccine shot,” said City-County Councillor La Keisha Jackson.

“So, IndyGo is offering free bus ride transportation to vaccinations I think is huge because it doesn’t force residents to make that critical decision.”

To access the shuttle to get to the clinic, people can take Route 87 to the site on E. 33rd Street.

Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are welcomed.

Free rides through Uber and Lyft

There are also more resources available to get a free ride, including Uber and Lyft.

To access them, enter “211” into your phone. Press “2” for English. Enter your zip code. Press “2” for COVID-related questions. When you hear an operator, tell them you need a ride to a vaccine clinic. Once you’re transferred, they will confirm your appointment and give you a voucher code for a ridesharing app. Book your ride through the ridesharing app with the voucher code.

The voucher covers you for $70 roundtrip. You’re responsible for anything over that.