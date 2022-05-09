INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public Schools is once again requiring students and staff at one IPS school to wear face masks as COVID-19 cases increase within the facility.

The decision, which is effective immediately, affects students at Center for Inquiry School 84 (440 E. 57th Street), a magnet school for students in kindergarten through 8th grade.

Masks must be worn indoors and on buses the rest of the school year, from Monday, May 9 to Tuesday, May 24.

The district says the increase in cases is among several grades, and both students and staff have gotten sick.

In a statement, IPS said “field trips and community events will also require staff, students and visitors to wear masks.”

At this time, the mask policy is not in effect for any other IPS schools.