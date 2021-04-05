IPS students return to full in-person learning Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — All Indianapolis Public Schools’ students return to full in-person learning on Monday.

Pre-K through 6th grade students have been back to the classroom full time since last January. Middle school and high school students were on a hybrid schedule of remote and in-person learning.

Families who are not comfortable sending their students back and would still like to do remote learning have that option. They just need to contact their child’s school directly.

Families can switch from in-person to remote learning at any time. But once that decision is made, the student must stay in remote learning for the rest of the school year.

The decision to return to full in-person learning is based on updated data and guidance from the Marion County Public Health Department and applies to all Marion County schools.

IPS officials provided the following statement when asked what protocols would be in place to keep students safe:

“Students and staff must follow social distancing guidelines throughout the school day in accordance with the Marion County Public Health Department order. All students and staff will be required to wear masks.”

An IPS spokesperson said all schools will be prepared with cleaning procedures including:

Disinfectant and hand sanitizer are in all classrooms and offices.

Hand sanitizer dispensers are installed outside all cafeterias.

Barriers are installed in all offices.

Signage is placed in all schools, teaching social distancing, proper hand cleaning, symptom screening, etc.

Social distancing is enforced in all classrooms and school buildings.

For families who choose to do remote learning, IPS’s food service team will provide several days worth of breakfast and lunch meals one day a week at multiple locations.