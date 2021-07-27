ISDH: 1,085 new cases, 15 additional COVID-19 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,085 more positive coronavirus cases in its latest update, with 15 additional COVID-19 deaths.

The agency’s latest coronavirus update shows the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 6.3% with a rate of 13% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for more than 86% of samples tested.

This marks the first time the state has reported more than 1,000 cases in its daily update since May.

ISDH reported that 3,318 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated. To date, 2,910,108 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 2,930,718 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The ISDH County Metric map shows 40 in Blue, 48 in Yellow, four in Orange and zero in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

County map courtesy of ISDH

County map from July 14 (L) and July 21 (R)

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 767,409 total positive cases and 13,552 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 428 probable COVID-19 deaths.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 735 total COVID-19 patients: 509 confirmed and 226 under investigation.

ISDH says 33.1% of ICU beds and 78.7% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 12 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.