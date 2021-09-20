ISDH: 1,920 new COVID-19 cases, 20K additional Hoosiers fully vaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,920 more positive coronavirus cases in its latest update, with three additional COVID-19 deaths.

The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 11.5% with a rate of 21.2% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 97% of samples tested this month, according to state data.

The agency said 20,249 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated. To date, 3,217,384 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 3,214,764 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Map via ISDH



The ISDH County Metric map shows 69 in Orange, 1 in Yellow and 22 in Red. Zero counties were in Blue. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 934,586 total positive cases and 14,684 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 473 probable COVID-19 deaths.

Courtesy: ISDH

The latest hospitalization numbers show 2,432 total COVID-19 patients: 2,183 confirmed and 249 under investigation.

ISDH says 19.7% of ICU beds and 66% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 12 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.