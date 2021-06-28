ISDH: 25K more Hoosiers vaccinated, 132 new COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported another 25,283 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated.

To date, 2,790,926 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 2,801,534 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The department is now giving COVID-19 data updates Monday through Friday and will no longer update the dashboard on Saturdays and Sundays.

ISDH also reported 132 more positive coronavirus cases in its latest update.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 2.1% with a rate of 5% positive for unique individuals.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 753,260 total positive cases and 13,412 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 424 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of June 21, the ISDH County Metric map shows 85 in Blue, 7 in Yellow, 0 in Orange and 0 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 396 total COVID-19 patients: 213 confirmed and 183 under investigation.

ISDH says 39.8% of ICU beds and 79.5% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 12 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.