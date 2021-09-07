ISDH: 2,863 new COVID-19 cases, 16,770 additional Hoosiers fully vaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported 2,863 more positive coronavirus cases in its latest update, with zero additional COVID-19 deaths.

The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 11.6% with a rate of 19.6% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 98.4% of samples tested this month, according to state data.

The agency said 16,770 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated. To date, 3,156,416 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 3,135,727 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The ISDH County Metric map shows 75 in Orange, four in Yellow and 13 in Red. Zero counties were in Blue. The map is updated each Wednesday.

Courtesy: ISDH

August 25 map (left) and September 1 map (right)

Tracking the state’s map from Oct. 7, 2020, through September 1, 2021

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 886,461 total positive cases and 14,172 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 449 probable COVID-19 deaths.

Courtesy: ISDH

The latest hospitalization numbers show 2,518 total COVID-19 patients: 2,185 confirmed and 333 under investigation.

The state’s dashboard notes that because of technical difficulties, hospital census data reported on Sept. 3-5 won’t be included in the on the dashboard.

ISDH says 21.5% of ICU beds and 67.2% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 12 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.