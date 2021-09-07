ISDH: 2,863 new COVID-19 cases, 16,770 additional Hoosiers fully vaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported 2,863 more positive coronavirus cases in its latest update, with zero additional COVID-19 deaths.
The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 11.6% with a rate of 19.6% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 98.4% of samples tested this month, according to state data.
The agency said 16,770 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated. To date, 3,156,416 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 3,135,727 individuals are fully vaccinated.
ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The ISDH County Metric map shows 75 in Orange, four in Yellow and 13 in Red. Zero counties were in Blue. The map is updated each Wednesday.
The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.
Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 886,461 total positive cases and 14,172 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 449 probable COVID-19 deaths.
The latest hospitalization numbers show 2,518 total COVID-19 patients: 2,185 confirmed and 333 under investigation.
The state’s dashboard notes that because of technical difficulties, hospital census data reported on Sept. 3-5 won’t be included in the on the dashboard.
ISDH says 21.5% of ICU beds and 67.2% of ventilators are available across the state.
Hoosiers aged 12 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.