ISDH: 2,916 new COVID-19 cases, 0 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported 2,916 more positive coronavirus cases in its latest update, with zero additional COVID-19 deaths.

The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 10.9% with a rate of 18.3% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 97.6% of samples tested this month, according to state data.

The agency said 16,715 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated. To date, 3,115,791 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 3,094,764 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The ISDH County Metric map shows 67 in Orange, 9 in Yellow and 16 in Red. Zero counties were in Blue. The map is updated each Wednesday.

ISDH county map released on 8/25

County metric map from August 18 (left) and August 25 (right)



The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 855,031 total positive cases and 13,980 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 439 probable COVID-19 deaths.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 2,221 total COVID-19 patients: 1,931 confirmed and 290 under investigation.

Courtesy: ISDH

ISDH says 24.5% of ICU beds and 72% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 12 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.