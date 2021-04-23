ISDH: 31,474 more Hoosiers fully vaccinated; 5 more COVID-19 deaths reported

FILE – This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution in east Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 31,474 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated.

To date, 2,253,551 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 1,685,255 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

ISDH also reported 1,124 more positive coronavirus cases and announced five additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 4.9%, with a cumulative rate of 8.9% positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 712,858 total positive cases and 12,848 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 408 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of April 19, the ISDH County Metric map shows 46 in Blue, 39 in Yellow, 7 in Orange and 0 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

ISDH

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 846 total COVID-19 patients: 645 confirmed and 201 under investigation.