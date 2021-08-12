ISDH: 3,186 new cases, 6 additional COVID-19 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported 3,186 more positive coronavirus cases in its latest update, with six additional COVID-19 deaths.

The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 9.6% with a rate of 18.2% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 82.6% of samples tested, according to state data.

The agency said 6,578 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated. To date, 3,009,691 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 2,996,750 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The ISDH County Metric map shows one in Blue, 40 in Yellow, 43 in Orange and eight in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

County map as of August 11

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 794,077 total positive cases and 13,686 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 430 probable COVID-19 deaths.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 1,303 total COVID-19 patients: 1,079 confirmed and 224 under investigation.

ISDH says 23.9% of ICU beds and 75.2% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 12 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.