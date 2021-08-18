ISDH: 3,558 new cases, 25 additional COVID-19 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported 3,558 more positive coronavirus cases in its latest update, with 25 additional COVID-19 deaths.

The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 10.5% with a rate of 19.4% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 82.6% of samples tested this month, according to state data.

The agency said 6,632 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated. To date, 3,043,551 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 3,026,218 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Image via ISDH

The ISDH County Metric map shows 62 in Orange, 19 in Yellow and 11 in Red. Zero counties were in Blue. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 809,545 total positive cases and 13,768 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 430 probable COVID-19 deaths.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 1,616 total COVID-19 patients: 1,331 confirmed and 285 under investigation.

ISDH says 26.8% of ICU beds and 73.9% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 12 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.