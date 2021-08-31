ISDH: 3,720 new COVID-19 cases, 69 additional deaths in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported 3,720 more positive coronavirus cases in its latest update, with zero additional COVID-19 deaths.

The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 11.1% with a rate of 18.6% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 97.6% of samples tested this month, according to state data.

The newly reported deaths happened between Aug. 16 and Aug. 30, according to ISDH.

The agency said 6,290 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated. To date, 3,122,646 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 3,101,013 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The ISDH County Metric map shows 67 in Orange, 9 in Yellow and 16 in Red. Zero counties were in Blue. The map is updated each Wednesday.

ISDH county map released on 8/25

County metric map from August 18 (left) and August 25 (right)



The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 858,566 total positive cases and 14,049 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 442 probable COVID-19 deaths.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 2,300 total COVID-19 patients: 1,995 confirmed and 305 under investigation.

ISDH says 22.3% of ICU beds and 72.6% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 12 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.