ISDH: 4,335 additional coronavirus cases, 24 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 4,335 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 24 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Sunday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 10.8%, with a cumulative rate of 7.2% positive.

As of November 22, the ISDH County Metric map shows 1 county in Yellow, 74 in Orange and 17 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday. The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 3,392 total COVID-19 patients – 2,740 confirmed and 652 under investigation.

ISDH says 24.9% of ICU beds and 70.9% of ventilators are available across the state.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.