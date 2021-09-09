ISDH: 5,240 new COVID-19 cases, 50 additional deaths in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health reported 5,240 more positive coronavirus cases in its latest update, with 50 additional COVID-19 deaths.

The newly-reported deaths happened between July 30 and Sept. 8, ISDH said.

The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 11.6% with a rate of 20% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 98.4% of samples tested this month, according to state data.

The agency said 6,714 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated. To date, 3,166,079 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 3,147,716 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The ISDH County Metric map shows 68 in Orange, three in Yellow and 21 in Red. Zero counties were in Blue. The map is updated each Wednesday.

Courtesy: ISDH

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 894,516 total positive cases and 14,308 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 451 probable COVID-19 deaths.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 2,602 total COVID-19 patients: 2,296 confirmed and 306 under investigation.

Courtesy: ISDH

ISDH says 16.4% of ICU beds and 67.3% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 12 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.