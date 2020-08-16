ISDH: 750 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 750 new positive coronavirus cases Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 80,415.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH within the last 24 hours and come following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

ISDH also announced three additional confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 2,924.

The agency is reporting 209 total probable deaths in Indiana. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

New ISDH dashboard data indicated a 7-day positivity rate of 8%, with a total rate of 8.9% positive.

According to the data, 9,287 new individuals have been tested statewide, with the total number of individuals tested at 906,851.

As of Sunday, 35% of ICU beds and 82% of ventilators are available across the state.

Marion County reported a total of 16,640 cases and 735 coronavirus deaths to date.

The state has not released data on recoveries.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.