ISDH: 7,500+ more Hoosiers vaccinated, 5 additional COVID-19 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported that 7,525 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated.

To date, 2,806,324 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 2,823,038 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

ISDH also reported 249 more positive coronavirus cases in its latest update, as well as five COVID-19 deaths.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 2.2% with a rate of 5.4% positive for unique individuals.

The ISDH County Metric map shows 86 in Blue, 6 in Yellow, 0 in Orange and 0 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 754,317 total positive cases and 13,431 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 424 probable COVID-19 deaths.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 404 total COVID-19 patients: 220 confirmed and 184 under investigation.

ISDH says 31.8% of ICU beds and 79% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 12 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

