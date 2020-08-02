ISDH: 784 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 4 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 784 new positive coronavirus cases Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 67,857.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH in the last 24 hours, following corrections to the previous dashboard total.

ISDH also announced an additional four confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 2,775. Those deaths are reported based on when information is received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

The agency is reporting 200 total probable deaths in Indiana. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

New ISDH dashboard data indicated a 7-day positivity rate of 7.3%, with a total rate of 8.8% positive.

According to the data, 12,263 new individuals have been tested statewide, with a total number of individuals tested at 769,043.

Marion County reported a total of 14,710 cases and 719 coronavirus deaths to date.

As of Sunday, more than 37% of ICU beds and more than 85% of ventilators are available across the state.

The state has not released data on recoveries.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.

CORRECTION: After originally reporting 768,738 tests for unique individuals, ISDH now says 769,043 people have been tested statewide.