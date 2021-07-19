ISDH: 9.9K more Hoosiers fully vaccinated, 0 additional COVID-19 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported that 9,947 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated.

To date, 2,868,151 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 2,898,312 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

ISDH also reported 285 more positive coronavirus cases in its latest update, with zero additional COVID-19 deaths.

The latest ISDH dashboard data shows the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 4.8% with a rate of 5.1% positive for unique individuals.

The ISDH County Metric map shows 67 in Blue, 22 in Yellow, 3 in Orange and zero in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 761,472 total positive cases and 13,525 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 427 probable COVID-19 deaths.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 493 total COVID-19 patients: 313 confirmed and 180 under investigation.

ISDH says 37.1% of ICU beds and 80.2% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 12 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.