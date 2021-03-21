ISDH announces 21 more COVID-19 deaths, 779 newly reported cases as vaccinations continue

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 779 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 21 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Sunday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 3.2%, with a cumulative rate of 9.4% positive.

As of Sunday, a total of 2,382,578 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 1,434,023 first doses and 948,555 individuals who are fully vaccinated.

Hoosiers age 45 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents, first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, and educators and school support staff through grade 12 are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Registration for individuals age 40 and older will open on Monday.

To schedule a vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 677,905 total positive cases and 12,536 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 410 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of March 15, the ISDH County Metric map shows 65 in Blue, 27 in Yellow and 0 in Orange or Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

Last week’s map (left) and this week’s map (right)

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 592 total COVID-19 patients: 362 confirmed and 230 under investigation.

ISDH says 34.9% of ICU beds and 81.7% of ventilators are available across the state.

To find testing sites around the state, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

ISDH will host three pop-up vaccination clinics from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at the following locations:

Elkhart Housing Authority

1396 Benham Ave.

Elkhart, IN 46516

River City Church Community Center

2842 Old U.S. 231

Lafayette, IN 47909

Floyd County Lazy River Park

224 W. Daisy Lane

New Albany, IN 47150

All appointments must be scheduled in advance at these clinics; no walk-ins will be allowed. Proof of Indiana residency and eligibility will be required upon arrival.

Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.