ISDH announces 879 new COVID-19 cases, 11 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 879 new positive coronavirus cases Monday, bringing the state’s total to 118,322.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH in the last 24 hours.

ISDH also announced 11 additional confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 3,365.

ISDH dashboard data indicated a 7-day unique individual positivity rate of 6.8%, with a cumulative rate of 8.7% positive.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates a 7-day all-test positivity rate of 4.1%, with a cumulative rate of 5.9% positive.

According to the data, 16,914 new tests were administered statewide, with the total number of tests at 2,029,571.

Marion County reported a total of 21,502 cases and 767 coronavirus deaths to date, the most in the state.

As of Monday, 38.6% of ICU beds and 74.6% of ventilators are available across the state.

The agency also is reporting 226 total probable deaths in Indiana. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov. The state has not released data on recoveries.