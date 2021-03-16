ISDH: Hoosiers 45 and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced Tuesday that Hoosiers age 45 and older are now eligible to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine. According to a ISDH, this expansion eligibility makes the vaccine available to an additional 415,640 Hoosiers.

Additional groups will be added as more vaccine becomes available.

To schedule a vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov and select a location from one of more than 400 clinics around the state. Hoosiers who do not have a computer or cell phone or those who need assistance scheduling an appointment can call 211 or contact one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging or AARP.

Vaccination clinics that are part of the federal vaccine program, including those at Meijer and Kroger, appear on the clinic map at https://ourshot.in.gov but are scheduled through those retailers’ platforms, not through the state centralized system.

To date, 1,276,777 first doses of vaccine have been administered and 837,233 individuals are fully vaccinated.

From the ISDH:

Who is eligible to receive vaccine?

If you are an Indiana resident and answer yes to any of these questions, you are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine:

Are you age 45 or older?

Do you work or volunteer in healthcare and have (physical or close) contact or face to face interactions with patients? Examples include: Inpatient, outpatient, provider office setting, nursing homes, residential care facilities, assisted living facilities, in-home services This includes all clinical and non-clinical positions: clinicians, dietary, environmental services, administrators who have direct contact with patients, clergy who see patients in the healthcare setting, non-clinicians who assist in procedures, transportation staff, etc. This also includes local health department staff who interact with patients at test sites, health clinics or provide direct patient care

Examples include: Do you have exposure to COVID-19 infectious material? (Examples include cleaning of rooms or material from COVID-19 patients, performing COVID-19 testing, other exposure to infected tissue, performing autopsies or other post-mortem examinations of COVID-19 patients)

(Examples include cleaning of rooms or material from COVID-19 patients, performing COVID-19 testing, other exposure to infected tissue, performing autopsies or other post-mortem examinations of COVID-19 patients) Are you a first responder (firefighter, police officer and sheriff’s deputy, emergency medical services, reservist and correctional officer) who is regularly called to the scene of an emergency to give medical aid ?

(firefighter, police officer and sheriff’s deputy, emergency medical services, reservist and correctional officer) Are you an educator or support staff? Examples include: Teacher or staff in pre-K through high school, childcare center or Head Start and Early Start programs Licensed childcare providers, including center-based and family care providers Classroom aides, bus drivers, janitors, counselors, administration staff, cafeteria workers and substitute teachers

Examples include:

Specific groups of patients at highest risk of severe illness from COVID-19 who are identified by their healthcare provider are also eligible. These individuals will receive a unique registration link by text or email, or may call 211 after receiving the notification:

Active dialysis patients

Sickle cell disease patients

Down syndrome

Post-solid organ transplant

People who are actively in treatment (chemotherapy, radiation, surgery) for cancer now or in the last three months, or with active primary lung cancer or active hematologic cancers (lymphoma, leukemia and multiple myeloma)

Early childhood conditions that are carried into adulthood: Cystic fibrosis Muscular dystrophy People born with severe heart defects, requiring specialized medical care. People with severe type 1 diabetes, who have been hospitalized in the past year. Phenylketonuria (PKU), Tay-Sachs, and other rare, inherited metabolic disorders. Epilepsy with continuing seizures, hydrocephaly, microcephaly and other severe neurologic disorders People with severe asthma who have been hospitalized for this in the past year Alpha and beta thalassemia Spina bifida Cerebral palsy

People who require supplemental oxygen and/or tracheostomy

Pulmonary fibrosis, Alpha-1 Antitrypsin

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, combined primary immunodeficiency disorder, HIV, daily use of corticosteroids, use of other immune weakening medicines, receiving tumor necrosis factor-alpha blocker or rituximab.

Intellectual and Developmentally Disabled individuals receiving home/community-based services. (Family and Social Services Administration will provide patient information for this community.)