ISDH: Nearly 86,000 Hoosiers 80 or older have scheduled appointments for COVID-19 vaccines

INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly 86,000 Hoosiers age 80 or older have scheduled appointments to receive free COVID-19 vaccines as of 4 p.m. Sunday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says Hoosiers can continue to register at https://ourshot.in.gov, by calling 211 or by contacting one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging for help. A caregiver or loved one can also make an appointment on behalf of an eligible senior, the department said in a release.

People 80 and older account for less than 4% of the Indiana’s population but represent more than 19% of the hospitalizations and more than half of the COVID-19 deaths in the state, according to ISDH.

The department says at least one vaccine clinic will be located in each county, and vaccines are free, but insurance may be charged an administrative fee.

Appointments for the second dose will be made at the clinic when the first dose is administered.

“Additional groups, such as those based on underlying health conditions, will be added as more vaccine becomes available,” ISDH said.

Updates will be posted at https://ourshot.in.gov.