ISDH reports 1 additional COVID-19 death, 9K more Hoosiers fully vaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 9,015 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated as of Monday.

To date, 2,365,057 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 1,942,376 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

ISDH also reported 812 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 1 additional confirmed COVID-19 death Monday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 4.6%, with a cumulative rate of 8.8% positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 723,443 total positive cases and 12,938 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 412 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of April 26, the ISDH County Metric map shows 52 in Blue, 33 in Yellow, 7 in Orange and 0 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 931 total COVID-19 patients: 685 confirmed and 246 under investigation.

ISDH says 34.6% of ICU beds and 79.3% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.