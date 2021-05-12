ISDH reports 10 additional COVID-19 deaths, nearly 29K more Hoosiers fully vaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 28,977 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

To date, 2,461,137 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 2,196,206 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

ISDH also reported 852 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 10 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 5.3%, with a cumulative rate of 8.8% positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 731,810 total positive cases and 13,028 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 417 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of May 10, the ISDH County Metric map shows 40 in Blue, 45 in Yellow, 6 in Orange and 0 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 851 total COVID-19 patients: 640 confirmed and 211 under investigation.

ISDH says 32.1% of ICU beds and 78.8% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

Mobile vaccination clinics will be held this week on the following schedule:

Tuesday-Sunday (Pfizer and Moderna*):

9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

INDYCAR parking lot

4551 W. 16th St.

Indianapolis, IN 46222

*Moderna doses are second doses for people previously vaccinated at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Tuesday-Saturday (Pfizer vaccine):

Kosciusko County

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Center Lake Pavilion

119 E. Canal St.

Warsaw, IN 46580

Elkhart County

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tolson Center

1320 Benham Ave.

Elkhart, IN 46516

Tuesday-Thursday (Moderna vaccine):

Clark County

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Community Action of Southern Indiana

201 E. 15th St.

Jeffersonville, IN 47130

Tipton County

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tipton County Fairgrounds

1200 S. Main St.

Tipton, IN 46072

Allen County

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

McMillen Park

3901 Abbott St.

Fort Wayne, IN 46806

Tuesday-Thursday (Johnson & Johnson vaccine):

Lake County

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hobart High School

2211 E. 10th St.

Hobart, IN 46342

Hoosiers can obtain a vaccine without an appointment at participating clinics. To find vaccination sites, visit Ourshot.In.Gov. Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments.