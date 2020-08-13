ISDH reports 1,046 new coronavirus cases, 20 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 1,046 new positive coronavirus cases Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 77,565.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH within the last 24 hours.

ISDH also announced 20 additional confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 2,898.

New ISDH dashboard data indicated a 7-day positivity rate of 7.8%, with a total rate of 8.8% positive.

According to the data, 11,272 new individuals have been tested statewide, with a total number of individuals tested at 877,970.

The agency is reporting 207 total probable deaths in Indiana. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

As of Thursday, 33 percent of ICU beds and 80 percent of ventilators are available across the state.

Marion County reported a total of 16,304 cases and 733 coronavirus deaths to date.

The state has not released data on recoveries.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.

A running dashboard of Indiana’s long-term care facility data was added Wednesday, August 12.