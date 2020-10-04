ISDH reports 1,096 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 1,096 new positive coronavirus cases Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 125,146.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH in the last 24 hours and come following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

ISDH also announced five additional confirmed deaths from coronavirus, bringing Indiana’s total to 3,447. The new deaths were reported to ISDH from Oct. 2 – Oct. 3.

The agency also is reporting 227 total probable deaths in Indiana. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

Marion County reported a total of 22,282 cases and 769 coronavirus deaths to date, the most in the state.

ISDH dashboard data indicated a 7-day unique individual positivity rate of 8.1%, with a cumulative rate of 8.8% positive.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates a 7-day all-test positivity rate of 4.6%, with a cumulative rate of 5.8% positive.

According to the data, 25,496 new tests were administered statewide, with the total number of tests at 2,166,366.

As of Sunday, 35.7% of ICU beds and 80.5% of ventilators are available across the state.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.