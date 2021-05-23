ISDH reports 10K more Hoosiers fully vaccinated, no additional COVID-19 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 10,324 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated as of Sunday.

To date, 2,588,849 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 2,246,584 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

ISDH also reported 565 more positive coronavirus cases but no additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Sunday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 4.7%, with a cumulative rate of 8.7% positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 740,189 total positive cases and 13,136 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 417 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of May 17, the ISDH County Metric map shows 48 in Blue, 41 in Yellow, 3 in Orange and 0 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 770 total COVID-19 patients: 562 confirmed and 208 under investigation.

ISDH says 30.4% of ICU beds and 78.2% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 12 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

Mobile vaccination clinics are available on the following schedule:

Monday (9 a.m. to 7 p.m.):

INDYCAR parking lot

4551 W. 16th St., Indianapolis IN, 46222

Tuesday-Wednesday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

La Casa de Amistad

3423 S. Michigan, South Bend, IN, 46614

Tuesday-Thursday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

First Church

5387 IN-10, Wheatfield, IN 46392



Mooresville High School

550 N. Indiana St., Mooresville, IN 46158

Tippecanoe County Amphitheater

4449 IN-43, West Lafayette, IN 47906

Tuesday-Friday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Reynolds Parking Lot

401 W. Second St., Reynolds, IN 47980

Tuesday-Saturday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

McMillen Park

3901 Abbott St., Fort Wayne, IN 46806



Thursday-Saturday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):Civil Rights Heritage Center

1040 W Washington St., South Bend, IN 46601

Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free UBER ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments.