ISDH reports 14K more Hoosiers fully vaccinated, 7 additional COVID-19 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 14,563 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated as of Sunday.
To date, 2,160,842 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 1,567,159 individuals are fully vaccinated.
ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
ISDH also reported 1,041 more positive coronavirus cases and announced seven additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Sunday.
The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 5.2%, with a cumulative rate of 9% positive.
Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 708,067 total positive cases and 12,815 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 409 probable COVID-19 deaths.
As of April 12, the ISDH County Metric map shows 42 in Blue, 49 in Yellow, 1 in Orange and 0 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.
The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.
The latest hospitalization numbers show 829 total COVID-19 patients: 634 confirmed and 195 under investigation.
ISDH says 28.4% of ICU beds and 79.9% of ventilators are available across the state.
Hoosiers aged 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.
From the ISDH:
The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is offering vaccinations without an appointment Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Individuals should enter through Gate 2 off 16th Street. Additional appointments are available later this month and can be scheduled at https://ourshot.in.gov. Second doses will be scheduled at the time of the first dose and will be offered at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Additional FEMA clinics are planned from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 20-24 at the following locations:
Elkhart County:
Tolson Center
1320 Benham Ave.
Elkhart, IN 46516
Kosciusko County:
Center Lake Pavilion
119 E. Canal St.
Warsaw, IN 46580
The Indiana Department of Health also will host mobile clinics from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 20-22 at the following locations:
Whitley County:
First Church of God
1200 Depoy Dr.
Columbia City, IN 46725
Cass County:
Logansport Welcome Center
418 4th St.
Logansport, IN 46947
Lawrence County:
Bedford First Assembly of God
2601 27th St.
Bedford, IN 47421
To find other vaccination sites, visit https://ourshot.in.gov.