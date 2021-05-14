ISDH reports 16 additional COVID-19 deaths, 30,000 more Hoosiers fully vaccinated

Coronavirus

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 30,349 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated as of Friday.

To date, 2,483,570 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 2,256,964 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

ISDH also reported 925 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 16 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Friday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 5.2%, with a cumulative rate of 8.7% positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 733,591 total positive cases and 13,049 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 417 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of May 10, the ISDH County Metric map shows 40 in Blue, 45 in Yellow, 6 in Orange and 0 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 831 total COVID-19 patients: 617 confirmed and 214 under investigation.

ISDH says 35% of ICU beds and 78.5% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

Mobile vaccination clinics will be held this week on the following schedule:

Tuesday-Sunday (Pfizer and Moderna*):
9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
INDYCAR parking lot
4551 W. 16th St.
Indianapolis, IN 46222
*Moderna doses are second doses for people previously vaccinated at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Tuesday-Saturday (Pfizer vaccine):
Kosciusko County
9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Center Lake Pavilion
119 E. Canal St.
Warsaw, IN 46580

Elkhart County
9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tolson Center
1320 Benham Ave.
Elkhart, IN 46516

Tuesday-Thursday (Moderna vaccine):
Clark County
9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Community Action of Southern Indiana
201 E. 15th St.
Jeffersonville, IN 47130

Tipton County
9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tipton County Fairgrounds
1200 S. Main St.
Tipton, IN 46072

Allen County
9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
McMillen Park
3901 Abbott St.
Fort Wayne, IN 46806

Tuesday-Thursday (Johnson & Johnson vaccine):
Lake County
9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Hobart High School
2211 E. 10th St.
Hobart, IN 46342

Hoosiers can obtain a vaccine without an appointment at participating clinics. To find vaccination sites, visit Ourshot.In.Gov. Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments.

