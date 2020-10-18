ISDH reports 1,629 new COVID-19 cases, 19 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 1,629 new positive coronavirus cases Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 147,582.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH between Oct. 14 – Oct. 17 and come following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

ISDH also announced 19 additional confirmed deaths from coronavirus, bringing Indiana’s total to 3,704. The new deaths were reported to ISDH from 10/07 – 10/17.

The agency also is reporting 233 total probable deaths in Indiana. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

Marion County reported a total of 24,410 cases and 780 coronavirus deaths to date, the most in the state.

ISDH dashboard data indicated a 7-day unique individual positivity rate of 11.4%, with a cumulative rate of 9.5% positive.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates a 7-day all-test positivity rate of 6.2%, with a cumulative rate of 5.7% positive.

According to the data, 26,740 new tests were administered statewide, with the total number of tests at 2,512,174.

ISDH says 36.3% of ICU beds and 79.6% of ventilators are available across the state.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.