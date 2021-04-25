ISDH reports 19K more Hoosiers fully vaccinated; 4 additional COVID-19 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported Sunday that 19,803 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated.

To date, 2,284,216 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 1,730,577 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

ISDH also reported 832 more positive coronavirus cases and announced four additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 4.8%, with a cumulative rate of 8.9% positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 714,786 total positive cases and 12,864 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 410 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of April 19, the ISDH County Metric map shows 46 in Blue, 39 in Yellow, 7 in Orange and 0 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 861 total COVID-19 patients: 659 confirmed and 202 under investigation.

The health department says 30.3% of ICU beds and 79.2% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers age 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule a vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is available to individuals age 18 and older, is being offered at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway through April 29. On April 30, families with children age 16 and older are encouraged to visit the speedway between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. to receive the first dose of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. Second dose appointments will be scheduled at the time of the first dose.

To find other vaccination sites, visit https://ourshot.in.gov.