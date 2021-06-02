ISDH reports 2.5 million Hoosiers fully vaccinated, 11 additional COVID-19 deaths

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 14,635 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

To date, 2,657,898 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 2,532,217 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

ISDH also reported 282 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 11 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 4.5%, with a cumulative rate of 8.6% positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 744,474 total positive cases and 13,220 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 417 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of May 31, the ISDH County Metric map shows 56 in Blue, 35 in Yellow, 1 in Orange and 0 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 699 total COVID-19 patients: 465 confirmed and 234 under investigation.

SDH says 36.3% of ICU beds and 78.3% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 12 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News