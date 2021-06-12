ISDH reports 30 additional COVID-19 deaths, 12,000 more Hoosiers fully vaccinated

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 12,064 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated as of Saturday.

To date, 2,722,309 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 2,662,482 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

ISDH also reported 336 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 30 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 3% with a cumulative rate of 6.9% positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 749,097 total positive cases and 13,324 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 421 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of June 7, the ISDH County Metric map shows 65 in Blue, 27 in Yellow, 0 in Orange and 0 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 541 total COVID-19 patients: 346 confirmed and 195 under investigation.

ISDH says 32% of ICU beds and 79.2% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 12 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

