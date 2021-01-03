ISDH reports 3,002 more COVID-19 cases, 56 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 3,002 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 56 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Sunday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 14.7%, with a cumulative rate of 10.7% positive.

As of December 28, the ISDH County Metric map shows 1 Yellow, 46 in Orange and 45 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 2,714 total COVID-19 patients: 2,361 confirmed and 353 under investigation.

ISDH says 26.9% of ICU beds and 70.3% of ventilators are available across the state.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.

ISDH will offer free testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at the following locations:

Huntington County

Schinkle Station

111 W. State St.

Huntington, IN

Lawrence County

Lawrence County Fairgrounds

11265 US 50

Bedford, IN

Wayne County

Wayne County Fairgrounds

861 Salisbury Rd.

Richmond, IN

To find additional testing sites around the state, click here.