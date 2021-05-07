ISDH reports 31K more Hoosiers fully vaccinated, 17 additional COVID-19 deaths

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 31,850 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated as of Friday.

To date, 2,418,692 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 2,077,914 individuals are fully vaccinated.

ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

ISDH

ISDH also reported 1,189 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 17 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Friday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 5.1%, with a cumulative rate of 8.8% positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 727,764 total positive cases and 12,983 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 414 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of May 3, the ISDH County Metric map shows 47 in Blue, 37 in Yellow, 8 in Orange and 0 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 939 total COVID-19 patients: 705 confirmed and 234 under investigation.

ISDH says 30.1% of ICU beds and 79% of ventilators are available across the state.

Hoosiers aged 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News