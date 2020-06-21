ISDH reports 393 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 data Sunday.

The department reported 393 new cases and five new deaths associated with COVID-19. This brings the state’s total to 42,423 cases and 2,350 deaths. The deaths happened between 6/17 and 6/20, but were reported to the department within the last 24 hours. Another 190 probable deaths have been reported “based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.”

So far, 411,920 people have been tested, with 10.2% reporting positive results.

Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady. As of Sunday, the ISDH says nearly 38% of ICU beds and nearly 81% of ventilators are available.

Marion County reported a total of 10,945 cases and 668 deaths, the most in the state.

The ISDH says anyone seeking COVID-testing can obtain it through one of the state-sponsored OptumServe sites, regardless of whether they are at high risk or have symptoms. To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.