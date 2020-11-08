ISDH reports 4,689 more COVID-19 cases, 36 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 4,689 more positive coronavirus cases Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 210,374.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH between October 28 and November 7 and come following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

ISDH also announced 36 additional confirmed deaths from coronavirus, bringing Indiana’s total to 4,383. The new deaths were reported to ISDH from October 30 through November 7.

The agency also is reporting 246 total probable deaths in Indiana. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

Marion County reported a total of 30,427 cases and 804 coronavirus deaths to date, the most in the state.

ISDH dashboard data indicated a 7-day unique individual positivity rate of 18.2%, with a cumulative rate of 11.6% positive.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates a 7-day all-test positivity rate of 9.5%, with a cumulative rate of 6.2% positive.

According to the data, 43,309 new tests were administered statewide, with the total number of tests at 3,210,666.

ISDH says 30.5% of ICU beds and 77.3% of ventilators are available across the state.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.